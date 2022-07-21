Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $526 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $526 Mln. vs. $674 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87

