|
20.07.2023 13:20:16
Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 Profit Climbs, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), a bank holding company, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the second-quarter, helped by increase in both interest and non-interest income. However, the company's earnings missed the Street view.
For the three-month period to June, the lender posted earnings of $562 million or $0.82 per share, higher than $526 million or $0.76 per share, recorded for the same period of last year.
On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the firm to post income per share of $0.83. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Income before income taxes was at $781 million, versus $727 million of prior year period.
Net interest income was at $1.463 billion, compared with previous year's $1.342 billion, reflecting the net benefit of higher market rates, as well as growth in C&I loan and investment portfolio balances.
Noninterest income moved up to $726 million from $676 million a year ago.
Provision for credit losses fell to $177 million from $179 million of 2022.
FITB was trading up by 0.88 percent at $28.75 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|25,40
|-2,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.