Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie
WKN: 875029 / ISIN: US3167731005
|
10.12.2025 04:48:20
Fifth Third Bancorp To Acquire Mechanics Bank's DUS Business Line
(RTTNews) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mechanics Bank's Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) business line, which includes its experienced team and a servicing portfolio with an unpaid principal balance of $1.8 billion.
The DUS program is designed to provide liquidity and stability to the housing market. By acquiring this license, Fifth Third gains direct access to Fannie Mae products and a proven servicing model, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative solutions for clients and advancing housing affordability.
The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions and certain third-party approvals, including approval by Fannie Mae.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!