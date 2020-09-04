Fifth Third Bancorp to Attend Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will attend the 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 14, 2020 at approximately 9:45 AM ET. Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present on behalf of the Company.

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $203 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,456 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2020, had $405 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005468/en/