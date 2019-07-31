Fifth Third Bank Decreases Its Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent

Fifth Third Bank today announced it will decrease its prime lending rate to 5.25 percent, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on Dec. 19, 2018, when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 5.25 to 5.5 percent.

About Fifth Third

