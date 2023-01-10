Fifth Third Bank Opens San Diego Commercial Banking Office

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced the opening of its fifth commercial banking office in California with a new location in San Diego. Located in Carmel Valley, the office covers San Diego County and is staffed by a locally based team with a longstanding history in the region.

"At Fifth Third, we look to be the banking partner of choice,” said Kevin Lavender, head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank. "Our focus on relationship banking positions us to provide solutions to our clients’ most pressing business problems. We collaborate to deliver value through our experienced, local relationship managers.”

Part of the California community since 2012, Fifth Third has opened four offices over a three-year time span: Orange County in 2018, Los Angeles and Inland Empire in 2019 and San Francisco in 2020. In 2021, Fifth Third’s Wealth & Asset Management line of business entered the state and last month the Bank announced its independent Registered Investment Advisor, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors, serves Northern California with teams in San Francisco and Fresno.

"For more than 160 years, clients have trusted Fifth Third to help them meet their financial and operational challenges. We’re pleased to offer that commitment to our California middle market clients,” said Joe Yurosek, western markets regional president at Fifth Third. "We’re bringing the resources of Fifth Third’s Commercial Bank to help our clients achieve their long-term strategic objectives.”

The San Diego team will be focused on companies in manufacturing, distribution, and wholesaling, including industries as diverse as aerospace and defense, healthcare, food and beverage, services, and transportation and logistics.

Fifth Third’s San Diego office is managed by Jim Kordas, senior vice president, middle market executive, who brings more than 20 years of banking experience to his role. In addition to Kordas, Emily Brayfield, senior vice president and relationship manager, and Anthony Benintend, senior vice president and relationship manager, each bring 20 years of banking experience to their roles.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005262/en/