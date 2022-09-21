Fifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 6.25%

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced it will increase its prime lending rate to 6.25%, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on July 27, 2022, when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 4.75% to 5.50%.

