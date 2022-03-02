Fifth Third Elevates Kala Gibson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) today announced that Kala Gibson, executive vice president and chief corporate responsibility officer, has assumed additional oversight of sustainability and inclusion and diversity, and he will serve as the chair of the Fifth Third Foundation distribution committee. Also joining the highest level of leadership at the Bank, the move reflects Fifth Third’s increasing focus on corporate citizenship in all its forms.

"Fifth Third brings connectivity, collaboration and citizenship to the way we serve our communities,” said Greg Carmichael, chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. "Kala has been at the forefront of driving our purpose to improve the lives of our customers and the well-being of our communities. This recognizes the important role we play in society today and in the future by bringing together under one leader the aspects that make Fifth Third a trusted partner to our communities and other stakeholders as we focus on strengthening relationships.”

With more than 30 years in the financial services industry, Gibson has extensive experience in strategic planning, operations, regulatory compliance, product development and relationship management. He also has been a powerful voice in matters of community responsibility and accountability, social justice and broad social equity. He joined Fifth Third in 2011 as a Business Banking executive in Eastern Michigan and was named head of Business Banking in 2013. He assumed oversight for community development and social responsibility in 2020.

As a member of the National Urban League’s Board of Directors, the National Minority Supplier Development Council and the Executive Leadership Council, Gibson impacts citizenship on the national level. His community service includes chairing Mortar, a Cincinnati urban entrepreneurship organization; work on the executive committees of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and leadership on the ArtsWave board of trustees. At Fifth Third, Gibson also serves as co-sponsor of the Executive Diversity Leadership Council, which is driving the Accelerating Racial Equity, Equality and Inclusion initiatives.

Gibson’s corporate responsibility organization will lead inclusion and diversity efforts, including creating and executing a holistic internal and external I&D strategy that supports employees and diverse suppliers; sustainability, providing leadership and strategic vision to develop, implement and enhance enterprise-wide environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies; and engagement with various stakeholders. The Bank’s sustainability office includes ESG reporting and governance, climate strategy and integration of ESG into business strategy across the lines of business. Gibson also leads social responsibility, community impact banking and community development lending and investments, all of which were instrumental in the delivery of Fifth Third’s $41 billion Community Commitment and driving Fifth Third’s Outstanding CRA rating. He will serve on the Fifth Third Foundation distribution committee as chair.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,117 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,322 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2021, had $554 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $65 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

