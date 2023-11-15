Fifth Third Kicks Off Inaugural ‘Love, Fifth Third’ Small Business Appreciation Campaign

Small businesses across Fifth Third’s footprint are going to feel the love leading up to and during the Thanksgiving shopping weekend. Until Nov. 27, Fifth Third employees have the chance to enter their favorite local small business in a sweepstakes to win one of three $53,000 grants. Fifth Third wants to help these businesses thrive and drive sustainable economic growth for their local community.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the communities where we live, work and play,” said Melissa Stevens, Fifth Third’s chief marketing officer. "We want to recognize their contributions, and this gives our dedicated employees the chance to show their favorite small business some Fifth Third love."

Employees are encouraged to visit nearby small businesses, swap in pens, snap photos and share their experience on social media. Visit Fifth Third’s X, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn to see the entries or follow #love53.

Any Fifth Third employee in an area with retail branches can participate in the sweepstakes process. Fifth Third has long been committed to investing in small businesses, with a focus on partnering directly with individuals in those communities to achieve their plans. Notably, Fifth Third’s Empowering Black Futures program invested $180 million into nine low-to-moderate income neighborhoods to drive transformation at the local level.

For this inaugural "Love, Fifth Third” program, Fifth Third defines small businesses as those with 100 or fewer employees, and $1 million or less in annual revenue. The business must be locally owned and operated and provide goods or services to the local community.

Once the sweepstakes entry period concludes, Fifth Third will randomly select three entries to receive $53,000 grants. The businesses will be notified in December. 1

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

1NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. You must be 18 years old and an employee of Fifth Third Bank in good standing to enter the "Love, Fifth Third” Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Sweepstakes only open to employees in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins Nov. 13, 2023, and ends 11:59 PM ET November 27, 2023. For complete sweepstakes rules, please see a Fifth Third Bank representative. Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

