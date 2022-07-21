Fifth Third Private Bank Recognized as Best for High Net Worth Clients

Fifth Third Private Bank, a division of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, was named Best Private Bank for High Net Worth Clients by The Digital Banker and Global Private Banker as part of the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2022. In addition, the Private Bank was named Highly Acclaimed in the following additional categories: Best Private Bank for Client Experience, Best Private Bank for Succession Planning, and Best Account Opening and Onboarding Services by a Private Bank.

"These accolades highlight our commitment to wealth strategy,” said Kris Garrett, group regional president and head of wealth and asset management, Fifth Third Bank. "This dedication is manifested in our client relationships. Our relationships are deeper and more meaningful because of our investment in time, insight and customized wealth strategies. We uncover risks, spark critical conversations and understand what’s important to clients. It’s part of the ongoing, consultative value of a relationship with Fifth Third Private Bank.”

The Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2022 identify and celebrate the world’s preeminent Private Banks, Family Offices and Wealth Managers. A proprietary, numerical and qualitative scoring methodology is applied to all submissions. Augmented by market research, award recipients are judged by industry and subject matter experts including PWC, EY, KPMG, Bain & Co and Forrester.

In May, Fifth Third Private Bank was awarded the Best Bank ESG Communication Strategy for the Americas by the 2022 inaugural WealthBriefing Wealth for Good Awards. The awards recognized the most ethical wealth management businesses globally. For more on Fifth Third’s environmental, social and governance efforts, read our ESG report.

