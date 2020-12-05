FiftyFlowers Offers DIY Flower Kits And Virtual Design Classes For Families This Holiday Season

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liza Roeser, President and CEO of FiftyFlowers and FlowerFix, both a woman- owned businesses, has designed DIY Flower Kits complete with virtual classes for connecting with friends, family and colleagues. The kits come with the tools, fresh flowers, and virtual instructions needed to create the beautiful flower arrangements, and long-lasting holiday memories.

"This year, the holidays look a little different for all of us. So many of us are sacrificing those long-awaited holiday parties, gift exchanges, and family gatherings, and our loved ones probably feel farther away than they should this season. The good news is that we can still find creative ways to spend time with the people we love, which is what this season is all about, after all. I hope that our clientele can share this flower experience with friends and family. I truly believe that the memories and flowers that will result from these kits have the potential to bring others a lot of holiday joy," stated Roeser.

FiftyFlowers is a wholesale flower company specializing in DIY weddings and events. In addition to offering fresh cut flowers, garlands, wreaths, greenery, and supply kits, FiftyFlowers offers tools for the DIY couple to guide them through the process of how to design and create their own flowers for their special day. Tools include: step-by-step YouTube tutorials, "Make This Look" which breaks down the couple's flowers from their wedding day for others to review and purchase, and the option to schedule an in-house design consultation. Not interested in doing your own flowers? FiftyFlowers offers pre-made flower wedding collections that make it simple and easy for couples to choose perfect pre-made packages to complement their special day.

"Where there are flowers, there is joy. Personally, I love that I get to play a part in bringing joy through flowers to people's lives, and we all can use some joy this holiday season There are so many opportunities to connect with others when purchasing our flower kits – you can schedule a virtual ladies' night, pour some wine, and take our virtual floral design class with your best friends, choose to host a virtual corporate team building event or you can send a flower kit to a loved one to give them the gift of flowers and quality time as you learn to design together. Regardless, we can ship these kits to you anywhere in the United States, and my hope is that this will open doors for people to start new holiday traditions, enjoy each other's company, and sprinkle some creativity into their day-to-day routine during this time," concluded Roeser.

About FiftyFlowers

FiftyFlowers is an online company that provides wholesale flowers delivered fresh from their partner farms to your doorstep. DIY Couples, event planners and florists come to FiftyFlowers for the variety of flowers available, excellent customer service and dependability of a company that has delivered premium, fresh cut flowers for over 250,000 events. With over 17 years of experience, they are the experts in farm-direct wholesale flowers. Visit: https://www.fiftyflowers.com/

