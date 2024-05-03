Fighting Food Insecurity and Supporting Communities Focus of "Fifth Third Day”

Fifth Third Bank’s nearly 20,000 employees will celebrate "Fifth Third Day XXXIII” by volunteering and donating to fight food insecurity in the communities where they live and work. On May 3, celebrated as "Fifth Third Day,” the Bank will provide millions of meals across its footprint through a combination of volunteerism, donations and fundraising efforts.

"Food insecurity impacts too many of our communities, and due to inflation and rising food prices, the fight against hunger requires ever more resources to feed those in need,” said Tim Spence, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Fifth Third. "On Fifth Third Day, our employees volunteer across our footprint to fight hunger in our communities – donating time and money so that fewer Americans go hungry.”

The Bank has recognized Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 the Bank and its employees have worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. This year’s theme is tackling food insecurity one community at a time. Of the millions of meals that will be provided, 1.5 million meals* will go directly to Feeding America®. Additional meals will be provided through financial and volunteer support to local hunger relief organizations throughout the Bank’s footprint.

Fifth Third customers and employees have an opportunity to support hunger relief by purchasing a $1 shield of recognition at all Fifth Third locations. Proceeds from shield of recognition sales benefit local hunger relief organizations throughout the Bank’s footprint. Along with volunteer activities, Fifth Third Day will feature other key events with local celebrities in Cincinnati, Charlotte, Indianapolis and Louisville.

For the last 22 years, Fifth Third has collaborated with Feeding America and partner food banks to serve communities. In 2022, 44 million people, including more than 13 million children, faced hunger and lived in food insecure households. Data from the same year indicates that one out of every six people turned to the charitable food sector for help.

"The movement to end hunger takes dedicated partnerships that help us meet the needs of our neighbors," said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America's senior vice president of corporate partnerships. "We are grateful for the generous commitments of Fifth Third Bank and its customers. Together, we are helping provide people with access to the food and resources they say they need to thrive.”

Driving New Resources into Local Communities

Fifth Third’s Financial Empowerment Mobile, commonly known as the eBus, will begin its 2024 tour with a 20-day journey across Ohio beginning in Cincinnati on Fifth Third Day. Reimagined to offer enhanced services and experiences for community members, the eBus now features immediate checking account opening capabilities, face-to-face consultation pods for private conversations and computer workstations for guests.

Through a relationship with SpringFour, an award-winning social impact fintech, the eBus will connect community members to vital human and social services organizations to address needs related to food savings, rental resources, childcare, employment services, small business support and more.

Through its digital self-service financial wellness solution, SpringFour delivers access to more than 24,000 nonprofit and government agencies across the U.S. providing support in 14 categories.

"We want to be a partner to the communities we serve,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer. "The eBus allows us to deliver resources and tools to ensure everyone can make the best possible financial decisions – even in areas that may not traditionally have access.”

Supporting the next generation

Additionally, Fifth Third will surprise the families of babies born on Fifth Third Day in select local hospitals in its Northeast Ohio region and Tampa Bay with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college savings account. Since Fifth Third Day in 2017, the Bank has gifted 496 "Fifth Third Day Babies” with $1,053 to go toward any 529 college savings account, in partnership with the Gift of College.

The Bank will present the new parents with care packages that includes gift cards and gifts for the baby including a onesie, bib and beanie.

For more information about how Fifth Third is helping its communities, please visit here. To learn more about the Bank’s dedication to sustainability, click here.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240503222973/en/