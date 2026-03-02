:be Aktie
Figma Partners With Claude on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Could This Be the Catalyst the Stock Needs to Rally?
There's plenty of bearishness these days around software companies amid concerns of whether they will really be needed with artificial intelligence (AI) making tasks a whole lot easier to do. Software that's involved with creating images can be particularly questionable, as making images is one thing AI chatbots can do really well.That's one of the reasons that a stock like Figma (NYSE: FIG) has been struggling mightily. It's down around 80% from its 52-week high of $142.92. While its results have been strong and its growth looks encouraging, investors can't seem to get past the long-term question marks about the business and its ability to grow with the looming AI threat.Recently, the company announced it would be partnering with a popular AI chatbot -- Claude, from Anthropic. It's an intriguing move, and it could emphasize, perhaps not necessarily risk, but opportunity related to AI. Could this be what Figma's stock needs to rally?
