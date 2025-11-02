Figma Aktie

WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052

02.11.2025 11:47:00

Figma Stock Has Plummeted 54%. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

Figma (NYSE: FIG) is one of the most talked-about design platforms in the tech world. Beloved by product teams, developers, and designers alike, the company's collaborative design software has become a mainstay for building digital products. Despite this, even the best-loved tools can struggle when Wall Street expectations run too high.Over the past 12 months, Figma shares have fallen roughly 54%, reflecting growing investor concern that the stock's once-lofty valuation has far outpaced the company's actual financial performance. With shares now at multi-year lows, the question is whether this is a buying opportunity.Despite the steep sell-off, Figma's stock remains far from cheap. The company's market capitalization stands at roughly $27 billion (as of Oct. 27), a figure that still implies tremendous expectations for future growth. To put that number in perspective, Figma reported $478 million in revenue through the first two quarters of fiscal 2025 and is guiding for full-year revenue between $1.021 billion and $1.025 billion, according to its latest earnings release. That would represent a robust 37% increase from 2024. It's impressive by most standards, but hardly enough to justify a $27 billion valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
