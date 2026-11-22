Fastly Aktie
WKN DE: A2PH9T / ISIN: US31188V1008
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22.11.2026 20:43:02
Figma vs. Fastly: Which Cloud Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Rapid digital transformation is forcing organizations to prioritize speed and seamless team collaboration. Choosing between Figma (NYSE:FIG) and Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) requires weighing high-growth creative tools against specialized infrastructure.
Figma revolutionized the design process by moving collaboration into the browser, enabling teams to build digital products in real time. Fastly focuses on the delivery side, using its edge cloud to ensure those products reach users quickly and securely. Both companies provide essential services for the modern internet economy, making them frequent points of comparison for investors.
Figma provides a platform for teams to build digital products through collaborative design and prototyping. The company serves designers, developers, and collaborators across various industries, including a significant presence outside the U.S. In its latest annual report, the business highlighted a shift toward enterprisewide procurement and specialized programs like its education platform to drive deeper integration.
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Nachrichten zu Fastly
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03.11.26
|Ausblick: Fastly stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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21.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastly veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Fastly präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Fastly verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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