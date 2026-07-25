Tell Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023

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26.07.2026 00:15:01

Figma vs. IBM: What Revenue Growth Trends Tell Investors About the Young Software Design Company and the Veteran Artificial Intelligence Tech Giant

Figma (NYSE:FIG) generates revenue by selling subscriptions to its collaborative, browser-based design and prototyping software.It introduced new timeline-based animation tools at its annual conference in June 2026, and it reported approximately -43% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivers comprehensive technology solutions, consulting services, and hybrid cloud infrastructure to global enterprise clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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