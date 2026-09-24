ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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24.09.2026 20:56:08
Figma vs. ServiceNow: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a high-growth disruptor and an established enterprise titan is a classic investor dilemma. Is Figma (NYSE:FIG) or ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) the better buy for your portfolio today?
Figma provides a collaborative design canvas that connects designers and developers, while ServiceNow offers an AI-powered platform to automate complex workflows across massive organizations. Investors often compare them as leaders in the software space, weighing Figma's hyper-growth against ServiceNow's proven profitability and massive enterprise reach.
Figma operates a collaborative design platform that serves as a digital canvas for teams to build web and app products. The company is a prominent name among tech stocks and reported approximately 690,000 paid customers as of March 2026. Its strategy focuses on bridging the gap between design and development through new tools like Dev Mode and a suite of AI-enabled features including Figma Make and Figma Weave.
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Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
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24.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ServiceNow-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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23.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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17.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ServiceNow von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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14.09.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verliert (finanzen.at)
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14.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 fällt zum Start zurück (finanzen.at)
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10.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in ServiceNow von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
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09.09.26
|Ausblick für Software-Aktien: Warum der Trend bei SAP, Salesforce und ServiceNow anhalten könnte (finanzen.at)
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08.09.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu ServiceNow Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Figma
|18,24
|-2,36%
|ServiceNow Inc
|119,00
|-1,82%
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