Figma vs. ServiceNow: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between a high-growth disruptor and an established enterprise titan is a classic investor dilemma. Is Figma (NYSE:FIG) or ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) the better buy for your portfolio today?

Figma provides a collaborative design canvas that connects designers and developers, while ServiceNow offers an AI-powered platform to automate complex workflows across massive organizations. Investors often compare them as leaders in the software space, weighing Figma's hyper-growth against ServiceNow's proven profitability and massive enterprise reach.

Figma operates a collaborative design platform that serves as a digital canvas for teams to build web and app products. The company is a prominent name among tech stocks and reported approximately 690,000 paid customers as of March 2026. Its strategy focuses on bridging the gap between design and development through new tools like Dev Mode and a suite of AI-enabled features including Figma Make and Figma Weave.

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