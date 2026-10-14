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14.10.2026 20:38:03

Figma vs. UiPath: What Revenue Growth Trends Tell Investors About These Tech Companies

Figma (NYSE:FIG) generates its core revenue by selling software subscriptions to a suite of collaborative, browser-based tools that empower distributed professional teams to seamlessly design, prototype, and build digital experiences and applications across multiple platforms.

It recently announced the general availability of an automated design agent and expanded its software capabilities through custom animation updates, while also facing a proposed class action lawsuit in federal court regarding internal data usage.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) primarily earns its revenue by offering a robotic process automation (RPA) ecosystem that empowers large-scale enterprise organizations to design, deploy, and securely oversee software bots for executing complex, routine administrative workflows.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Figma 18,96 -1,35% Figma
UiPath 12,17 4,15% UiPath

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