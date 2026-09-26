UiPath Aktie
WKN DE: A3CND6 / ISIN: US90364P1057
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26.09.2026 18:01:38
Figma vs. UiPath: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Software investing often forces a choice between high-growth disruptors and mature, profitable automation leaders. Investors choosing between Figma (NYSE:FIG) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) must decide which financial profile fits their portfolio better in 2026.
Figma provides a collaborative canvas for design teams, while UiPath focuses on business orchestration and automation. These companies are being compared because both represent critical infrastructure for digital enterprises, yet they offer vastly different levels of growth and valuation for everyday investors today.
Figma provides a collaborative canvas for design and product teams, placing it among the most talked-about tech stocks in the software space. The company serves roughly 690,000 paid customers through offerings like Figma Design, FigJam, and Dev Mode. It is increasingly targeting larger enterprise organizations while implementing new pricing and billing models to improve administrator visibility.
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Nachrichten zu UiPath
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02.09.26
|Ausblick: UiPath stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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19.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: UiPath präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: UiPath stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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