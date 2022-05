Figs, New Relic Lead After-Hours Decliners as Markets Close Mixed

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thursday provided a bit of a breather for investors, although the market was volatile throughout the day. At mid-afternoon, it appeared as though Wall Street would suffer through another down day, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down between 1% and 2%. However, a late rally helped cut those losses and even eliminate them for the Nasdaq.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading