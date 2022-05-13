13.05.2022 15:58:41

FIGS Plunges As Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenue Outlook Cut

(RTTNews) - Shares of FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) are down more than 22% Friday morning after the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company cut its full-year revenue outlook. FIGS' first-quarter earnings also missed analysts' view.

Looking forward to the full year, the company has reduced its revenue outlook to $510 million-$530 million from $550 million-$560 million citing supply chain challenges, high inflation and shifts in consumer spending patterns. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $556.53 million.

For the first quarter net income was $8.9 million or $0.05 per share, lower than 11.44 million or $0.07 per share a year ago, due to higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 10.5 million or $0.05 per share, that missed the consensus estimate of $0.06 per share.

Revenues for the quarter, however, increased 26.4% year over year to $110.1 million.

FIGS touched a new low of $9.94 this morning, before edging up to $10.10 currently.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FIGS Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten