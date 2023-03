Figs Stock Is Down Nearly 90% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Medical professionals usually buy their scrubs and uniforms from a fragmented network of aging medical apparel suppliers. However, those clothes have a reputation for being boxy, poorly fitted, and uncomfortable.That's why Figs (NYSE: FIGS), which sells fashionable and fitted scrubs and medical uniforms through an online-only store, gained a lot of attention when it went public in May 2021. It listed its shares at $22, started trading at $28.30, and surged to an all-time high of $50.10 the following month. But today, Figs trades nearly 90% lower at about $6 a share. Let's see why its stock crashed -- and it's worth buying as a turnaround play. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading