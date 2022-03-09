|
09.03.2022 20:59:00
FIGS Stock Is Soaring Today: Is It a Buy?
Shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) are skyrocketing following the release of the company's much-better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The stock was up roughly 21.5% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. FIGS posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.09 on revenue of $128.7 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 on sales of approximately $128.1 million. The fashion-focused scrubs and medical apparel company's guidance for revenue between $550 million and $560 million this year was also significantly ahead of the average analyst estimate's previous call for sales of $547.64 million in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FIGS Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
09.03.22
|FIGS Stock Is Soaring Today: Is It a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
09.03.22
|Why Figs Stock Is Skyrocketing Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.03.22
|FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.02.22
|What's the Big Deal With Figs Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
07.02.22
|Is Figs a Smart Stock to Buy Right Now? (MotleyFool)