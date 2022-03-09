FIGS Stock Is Soaring Today: Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) are skyrocketing following the release of the company's much-better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The stock was up roughly 21.5% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. FIGS posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.09 on revenue of $128.7 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 on sales of approximately $128.1 million. The fashion-focused scrubs and medical apparel company's guidance for revenue between $550 million and $560 million this year was also significantly ahead of the average analyst estimate's previous call for sales of $547.64 million in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading