Gildan Activewear Aktie
WKN DE: 923545 / ISIN: US5954401080
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09.06.2026 19:33:26
FIGS vs. Gildan Activewear: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between growth and stability often defines a portfolio strategy. In 2026, comparing the specialist scrubs brand FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) against the vertically integrated giant Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) highlights two very different ways to win.FIGS focuses on a specific niche of healthcare professionals, aiming to disrupt a traditionally stale, uniform market by building brand loyalty. In contrast, Gildan Activewear produces large volumes of basics, such as T-shirts and fleece, for wholesalers and retail brands. Both companies are prominent players among apparel stocks, yet they offer distinct risk profiles.FIGS operates as a specialist in the apparel stocks category, selling technically advanced scrubs directly to healthcare professionals. The company uses a direct-to-consumer model to build brand loyalty through digital marketing and its TEAMS platform for healthcare institutions. By March 2026, the company served more than 3 million active customers across the United States and several international markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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