|
01.06.2022 15:00:00
Filecoin Foundation Hosts FIL Austin at Consensus 2022
Event will feature an immersive NFT Gallery, discussions around the future of networking in space, the latest network updates, and more from the Filecoin ecosystem
Who:
Filecoin Foundation, an independent organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web, today announced FIL Austin, an event centered around CoinDesk's Consensus that will convene the Filecoin ecosystem's builders, developers, and contributors. Filecoin is a decentralized storage network designed to store humanity's most important information.
What:
FIL Austin brings the crypto community together for a packed week of workshops, panels, networking, and more—all dedicated to fostering the Filecoin ecosystem.
Notable programming and speakers at the free Main Stage event on June 8 include:
- Art, Experiences and the Open Metaverse: Filecoin Foundation will host a physical and metaverse NFT gallery together with the Museum of Crypto Art, which will also be streamed to FIL Austin's main stage, where artists will discuss their experiences creating in the digital world;
- Putting the "I" in IPFS: Networking in Space: CoinDesk'sMichael Casey talks to Filecoin Foundation Chair and President Marta Belcher about the future of networking in space;
- Humanity's Most Important Records: Laura Shin Talks to the Starling Lab: Unchained'sLaura Shin talks with Jonathan Dotan, founding director of The Starling Lab about its mission to capture, store, and verify humanity's most important digital records.
- Real-World Filecoin and Web3 Use Cases - Announcement from Seal Storage: a partnership with a top 25 research university to store innovative scientific research data, signaling a trend in institutions choosing decentralized cloud storage to store their most important information.
For more information and to register for the free event, please visit https://m.fil.org/filaustin.
When:
FIL Austin Main Stage Day is Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Where:
Filecoin Main Stage Day will take place at the Coppertank Events Center, 504 Trinity St., Austin, TX 78701
More Events:
There are also free sessions for the Filecoin Storage Provider community on Tuesday, June 7, as well as CryptoEcon Day sessions on Thursday, June 9. Both events will take place at the LINE Hotel, 111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 7870.
About Filecoin Foundation
Filecoin is a decentralized storage system designed to store humanity's most important information. Filecoin Foundation (FF) is an independent organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web.
Media Contact
Jordan Fahle
Filecoin Foundation
Jordan@fil.org
/PRNewswire -- June 1, 2022/
SOURCE Filecoin Foundation
