Filecoin Foundation Hosts FIL Austin at Consensus 2022

Event will feature an immersive NFT Gallery, discussions around the future of networking in space, the latest network updates, and more from the Filecoin ecosystem

Who: Filecoin Foundation , an independent organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web, today announced FIL Austin , an event centered around CoinDesk's Consensus that will convene the Filecoin ecosystem's builders, developers, and contributors. Filecoin is a decentralized storage network designed to store humanity's most important information. What: FIL Austin brings the crypto community together for a packed week of workshops, panels, networking, and more—all dedicated to fostering the Filecoin ecosystem.





Notable programming and speakers at the free Main Stage event on June 8 include:

For more information and to register for the free event, please visit https://m.fil.org/filaustin .

When: FIL Austin Main Stage Day is Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Where: Filecoin Main Stage Day will take place at the Coppertank Events Center, 504 Trinity St., Austin, TX 78701 More Events: There are also free sessions for the Filecoin Storage Provider community on Tuesday, June 7, as well as CryptoEcon Day sessions on Thursday, June 9. Both events will take place at the LINE Hotel, 111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 7870.





About Filecoin Foundation

Filecoin is a decentralized storage system designed to store humanity's most important information. Filecoin Foundation (FF) is an independent organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web.

Media Contact

Jordan Fahle

Filecoin Foundation

Jordan@fil.org

/PRNewswire -- June 1, 2022/

SOURCE Filecoin Foundation