FileUnemployment.org Launches 'DataView'- A Comprehensive Unemployment Database

GRANDVILLE, Mich., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FileUnemployment.org has further expanded its footprint as a reputable unemployment database by unveiling DataViewTM, a graphical representation of numerical data on US unemployment. Various sets of databases are presented in an attractive graphical format that's easy to conceptualize. There are also interpretations of the most important trends for the less numerically inclined.

DataViewTM enumerates the United States' unemployment status over the years and helps identify the critical events affecting the national economy. The comprehensive database of DataViewTM will assist researchers and data enthusiasts in acquiring data on unemployment based on various parameters. The new section will also help the general populace use the data to understand how policies affect their lives.

FileUnemployment.org has consistently addressed people's queries and doubts on unemployment benefits through detailed posts on the various rules and changes being announced. Tools such as the base period calculator, unemployment benefits calculator and eligibility calculator fulfill the end-to-end needs of citizens. With the new unemployment graphs, the website adds a fresh spin on dry, numerical charts and makes the data accessible and understandable for laypeople.

About FileUnemployment.org

FileUnemployment.org is a single-point website designed to collate the scattered unemployment insurance information for all US residents. A leading resource for unemployment data since 2009, the website provides accurate data especially when the official websites are overwhelmed by additional traffic. It is a go-to place for anyone unemployed to find out all about filing for unemployment benefits through articles, tools, a discussion forum, and now, historical data in the form of graphs.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fileunemploymentorg-launches-dataview--a-comprehensive-unemployment-database-301136788.html

SOURCE FileUnemployment.org