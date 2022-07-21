Filevine Names Alison Holmlund Chief Customer Officer

Known for her leadership at high-growth B2B tech companies, Holmlund joins Filevine to scale its customer success functions and develop a world-class partner ecosystem for legal technology

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, a leading legal work platform, announced today that Alison Holmlund, a customer success executive with over 20 years of experience in B2B tech, has been named Chief Customer Officer. Holmlund will lead Filevine's "Customers For Life" program, which encompasses training, customer success, implementations, support and strategic partnerships. She will aim to scale this program, bringing world-class support and proven partners to more than 25,000 customers that count on Filevine to be their legal operating system.

Originally developed around litigation and personal injury law, Filevine has since expanded to serve customers in big law, insurance defense, government and the nonprofit world. Fresh off $108 million in Series D funding, Filevine is investing in the talent and partner ecosystem it needs to serve diverse legal disciplines and new markets while providing a top-notch customer experience.

"With growth accelerating in both North America and overseas, Filevine needed a c-level executive who could scale our customer success strategy to provide responsive support at every stage of the customer journey," said Ryan Anderson, CEO of Filevine. "At multiple companies, Alison has developed the type of customer success organization and partnership ecosystem we want to emulate at Filevine. She is passionate about creating lifetime customers, and we feel fortunate that she chose Filevine."

Prior to joining Filevine, Holmlund served as Chief Operating Officer of Lookback, a customer research platform trusted by Fortune 500 tech companies. Earlier in her career, she served on the executive teams of Mixpanel, a product analytics platform, Planful (formerly Host Analytics), a corporate finance platform and Proofpoint, an enterprise security platform, where she helped lead the company from pre-revenue to IPO.

Throughout her career, Holmlund has developed innovative strategies to increase customer satisfaction, improve lifetime value and deliver world-class customer experiences. She deeply understands that with a growing and diverse customer base, leveraging partners with unparalleled industry expertise is key to ensuring the best possible outcomes for customers. Holmlund's extensive experience in leading customer success organizations and developing global partner ecosystems will play a significant role in Filevine's ability to serve the needs of its fast-growing customer base.

Holmlund has received numerous accolades including being named a Woman of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and being awarded Customer Service Executive of the Year by the American Business Awards. In addition to working with Filevine, Holmlund will continue to serve on the Strategic Advisory Board of Riverside Acceleration Capital, a growth lending fund that invests in B2B cloud technology companies.

Holmlund's hiring comes as Partnerships and integrations have become critical to providing Filevine customers with the customization they need for their legal discipline. Put simply, a personal injury firm and nonprofit foundation are likely to plug different tools, data sources and workflows into Filevine.

In tandem with the addition of Holmlund comes the promotion of Erin Grosso to VP of People. These appointments will allow Filevine to continue prioritizing a people-first approach both internally and externally as the company scales to meet the needs of partners and customers.

To meet customer needs, Filevine has established a partner ecosystem to be run by Holmlund. It currently features nine Filevine Certified Partners: Bitlink Solutions, LegalDevs, Fuel Digital, Bespokean, Neostella, Encoretech, Datavative, Vinetegrate and Vineskills. As their names suggest, several of these companies were founded to serve the Filevine community. They offer training, integration and customization services highly valued by customers.

"Customer success and partner ecosystems share a goal of giving customers everything they need to get the most value out of their software platform. Joining and building them together at Filevine makes lots of sense," said Holmlund. "Filevine is positioned to transform legal work and improve the daily experience of legal professionals, and to do that, we need partners who share our mission and complement our areas of expertise. We're thankful to have found many of those partners and look forward to welcoming more."

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to legal drafting and deadline and task management, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50 and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

