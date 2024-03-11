11.03.2024 17:45:00

Filing of the 2023 Universal registration document

Ivry-sur-Seine, France, March 11, 2024

REGULATED INFORMATION

FILING OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Fnac Darty registered its 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 11 March 2024.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document, filed in xHTML version, is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It mainly includes the following informations:

  • The 2023 financial report, including Fnac Darty's corporate accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements;
  • The report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;
  • The Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • Information related to the description of the share buyback programme;
  • The social and environmental information, with the taxonomy, included in the Declaration of Extra-Financial Performance.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the website of Fnac Darty at the following address: www.fnacdarty.com/en/ under the section "Investors". It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com.

Furthermore, the Universal Registration Document is also published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the consolidated primary financial statements and the notes to the consolidated financial statements marked up with XBRL tags.

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be available on the Company's website from 28 March 2023.

CONTACT

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor relations – domitille.vielle@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – laura.parisot@fnacdarty.com – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

        

