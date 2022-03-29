Fill Your Easter Basket with Chocolove Eggs

Hide, gift and enjoy Chocolove's limited-edition Chocolate Eggs in four varieties this Easter

BOULDER, Colo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 25 years, is announcing the return of its festive bite-sized chocolate eggs to retail stores in time for Easter. Available in four flavors – Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Filled Eggs, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Eggs and Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Filled Eggs – Chocolove's limited-edition chocolates are individually wrapped in resealable pouches. Plus, this is the only time of year fans can get Chocolove's marshmallow filling in premium Belgian milk chocolate.

Here are the details on Chocolove's Chocolate Easter Eggs:

Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Filled Eggs: Creamy salted almond butter in premium 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs: Salted caramel in premium 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Eggs: Creamy salted peanut butter in premium 33% Belgian milk chocolate

Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Filled Eggs: Fluffy and light marshmallow filling in premium 33% Belgian milk chocolate

"Chocolove Easter eggs capture all the love and magic of Easter and serve it up in flavors that I recall enjoying as a child," said Timothy Moley, Chocolove's CEO and founder.

Each bite-sized egg is made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, which certifies people and the planet, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability; and Non GMO Project Verified.

The egg pouches are available nationwide at these and other independent grocery store chains: Natural Grocers, HyVee, Giant Stores, The Fresh Market, Pharmaca, Mollie Stone's, Roth's Markets, Lassens, Mom's Organic Market, New Seasons, New Leaf, Lunds & Byerlys and Brookshire's.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

