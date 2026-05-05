ÅF AB Aktie

ÅF AB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836

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05.05.2026 17:23:00

Filling a Ford F-150 with Gas Just Passed a Threshold. Here's Why That's Alarming.

With the national average gas price at more than $4.40 a gallon, according to AAA, it now costs more than $100 to fill the 23-gallon tank of America's best-selling vehicle, the F-150, produced by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). That's a worrying development, given that the biggest engine of economic growth in the U.S. is -- by a mile -- consumer spending.For the record, before the war in Iran began, the average price of gas was around $2.98, so filling the same pickup truck then cost about $68. Now it's 50% more -- and that has repercussions for consumers, companies, and investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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