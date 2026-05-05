ÅF AB Aktie
WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836
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05.05.2026 17:23:00
Filling a Ford F-150 with Gas Just Passed a Threshold. Here's Why That's Alarming.
With the national average gas price at more than $4.40 a gallon, according to AAA, it now costs more than $100 to fill the 23-gallon tank of America's best-selling vehicle, the F-150, produced by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). That's a worrying development, given that the biggest engine of economic growth in the U.S. is -- by a mile -- consumer spending.For the record, before the war in Iran began, the average price of gas was around $2.98, so filling the same pickup truck then cost about $68. Now it's 50% more -- and that has repercussions for consumers, companies, and investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ÅF AB
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01.05.26
|Governments start daring to say the energy F-words (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|Governments start daring to say the energy F-words (Financial Times)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: ÅF AB präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|USA: Wie Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deutschen Sauerkraut-Herstellern zum Boom verhilft (Spiegel Online)
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13.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ÅF AB zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.03.26
|Immobilien: Für 200.000 Euro renoviert, aber Energieausweis steht auf F - wie kann das sein? (Spiegel Online)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: ÅF AB stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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21.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ÅF AB präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)