Filo Mining Appoints Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor D'Sa as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. View PDF version

Mr. D'Sa is a mining finance professional with over 11 years of experience in capital markets and a focus on mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, and project development. He joins Filo Mining from a corporate development role at GT Gold Corp. ("GT"), following the acquisition by Newmont Corporation. Prior to joining GT, he held investment banking roles of increasing seniority focused on the metals and mining sector, most recently with Canaccord Genuity Corp. Mr. D'Sa holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, Canada and an MBA degree from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO of Filo Mining commented, "We are delighted to welcome Trevor to our executive team. He brings a wealth of capital markets and corporate development experience to Filo Mining at a perfect time to support the Company's growth."

Concurrent with the appointment, the Company's Board has granted 15,000 incentive stock options to Mr. D'Sa. The stock options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at an exercise price of C$11.00 per share.

On behalf of the Board,

Jamie Beck,

President, CEO & Director

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional Information

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in each Filo Mining news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s).

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Filo Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 7, 2021 at 19:00 EDT.

For further information please contact:

info@filo-mining.com

www.filo-mining.com

www.thelundingroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in this news release is as of the date of this press release. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, outlook, and the potential impact of Mr. D'Sa's appointment.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Filo Mining does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE Filo Mining Corp.