Filter JavaScript objects the easy way with Arquero

There are many advantages to coding in JavaScript, but data wrangling probably isn't near the top of that list. However, there's good news for those who find JavaScript data wrangling a challenge: The same "grammar-of-data" ideas behind the hugely popular dplyr R package are also available in JavaScript, thanks to the Arquero library.Arquero, from the University of Washington Interactive Data Lab, is probably best known to users of Observable JavaScript, but it's available in other ways, too. One of these is Node.js. To read this article in full, please click here