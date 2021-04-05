Filters Market Size Worth $101.88 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global filters market size is expected to reach USD 101.88 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for filters from the automobile industry to reduce the emission levels owing to the regulations by several agencies, such as the U.S Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Energy (DOE), is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, air filters are expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the high product penetration in air filtration products, such as air purifiers

The motor vehicles application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the extensive product use in the automobile industry to reduce the fuel consumption levels and the rapid growth of the automobile industry

Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing product demand in industries, such as chemicals, power generation, metal processing, and cement, to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions

The demand for filters is expected to be hampered owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Lockdowns in major countries led to the temporary closure of various industries and automobile production units to limit the spread of the virus

The companies are emphasizing the development of new sustainable products to offer improved efficiency and better value to the customers. Extension of products and service offerings to customers is also one of the primary strategies employed by the companies

Read 124 page research report with ToC on "Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (ICE Filters, Air Filters, Fluid Filters), By Application (Motor Vehicles, Consumer Goods), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at : https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/filters-market

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in product demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry. The governments across various developing countries are emphasizing the development of water treatment infrastructures to provide safe water to their citizens for various purposes, such as drinking, sanitation, and cooking.

The increasing concerns regarding clean air are also anticipated to boost the growth of the air filtration industry over the forecast period. The rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and health concerns have resulted in people investing significantly in air purifier systems for domestic use. This shift in consumer behavior is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

The industry exhibits a large number of established players controlling a significant market share. Key players are focused on research and development activities for the development of new products and services in the market to enhance their service offerings, thereby attaining business growth in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global filters market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Filters Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Fluid Filters



ICE Filters



Air Filters

Filters Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Motor Vehicles



Consumers Goods



Utilities



Industrial & Manufacturing



Others

Filters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Thailand





Malaysia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Filters Market

3M

Airex Filter Corporation

Koch Filter

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Camfil AB

Parker Hannifin Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Clark Air Systems

Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.

