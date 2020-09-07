FIMER Opens New Japan HQ in Shinagawa District to Serve Significant Demand in utility-scale Segment

FIMER Japan has opened its new headquarters in Shinagawa, Tokyo's leading business district

The new office will house FIMER's diverse and expanding team to serve the needs of its predominantly international clientele

FIMER is well-positioned to support Japan's utility-scale, and commercial and industrial sectors

FIMER will focus on its in-market services to increase customer touchpoints across key segments in Japan through the launch of its new website and service center

TOKYO, Sept. 2020, 7 /PRNewswire/ -- FIMER, one of the leading manufacturers of solar inverter solutions, has opened its new Japan headquarters. Located in Shinagawa, Tokyo's leading business district, the new office will house FIMER's diverse and expanding team. This is part of an ongoing transformation to better serve the needs of its predominantly international clientele, following its official transition from ABB's solar inverter business earlier in the year.

Japan's solar industry is poised for growth, with the government targeting to have renewables account for 22-24% of national electricity generation by 2030. The country's zero-carbon energy efforts have increasingly attracted investments from local and multinational corporations, notably in the construction of large scale and industrial-use solar power plants.

With a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of solar inverter products, systems and services addressing all market segments and types of solar installations, FIMER is well-positioned to support the demand in Japan's utility-scale, and commercial and industrial solar sectors.

In reinforcing its commitment to create customer value, FIMER aims to increase the number of client touchpoints through the launch of its new website and service center. Slated to open at Tama Center in Tokyo by 2021, the service center will offer operations and maintenance (O&M) training, as well as on-site training for service engineers and service agents.

FIMER's Chairman Filippo Carzaniga comments on the opening: "I would like to express my heartiest congratulations to FIMER Japan on the opening of their new office. Following FIMER's acquisition of ABB's solar inverter business in March, our strategy has been focused on creating customer value across all PV market segments, as well as leveraging expansion opportunities within high-growth territories. Japan is a key strategic market, where we are presently seeing strong demand, especially in the utility-scale sector. The opening of FIMER Japan's new headquarters and upcoming service center reinforces our commitment to customers, who have access to a comprehensive range of product and service offerings. I have full confidence that the team is well-equipped to fully serve the in-market needs of our clients."

Said FIMER Japan Country Manager Go Sekiguchi: "As the fourth largest global supplier of solar inverters, FIMER possesses strong expertise in the solar industry. FIMER's philosophy combines big company reliability with small company flexibility and we stand ready with installers, EPCs and distributors to navigate the dynamic nature of the solar industry. Over the past few months, we have focused on building a technically experienced and culturally diverse team and look forward to optimizing clean energy transition for solar in Japan."

About FIMER

FIMER is the fourth largest solar inverter supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER's skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 26 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.

Following the acquisition and integration of ABB's solar inverter business in the first quarter of 2020, and under the umbrella of the renewed FIMER brand the newly acquired solar inverter portfolio continues to carry the ABB brand under trademark licence agreement. www.fimer.com

CONTACT: Marici Japan (FIMER), Shinagawa East One Tower, 2-chome-16-1 Konan, Minato City, Tokyo-to 108-0075, https://www.fimer.com/ja ; Chen Minming, Regional Marketing Communications Manager, APAC, chen.minming@fimer.com

