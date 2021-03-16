FIMER Taiwan Establishes New HQ, Gears Up to Meet Solar Demand Surge

Together with the launch of its new website , FIMER Taiwan has opened its new office at Zhongxiao East Road, Taipei's prime business district.

website The move reinforces FIMER's position as a key solar player in Taiwan's commercial and industrial, as well as utility-scale segments.

FIMER offers Taiwan's major electricity consumers the largest solar storage capacity on the market with its PVS980-58BC bidirectional converter, which comes with a total power rating of 2.3MVA.

Having recently delivered significant projects in solar aquaculture and dual-use projects, FIMER Taiwan will continue to build on its expertise in these segments amidst the national shift away from solar farms built on agriculture.

TAIPEI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its transition from the ABB solar inverter business in 2020, FIMER has established its Taiwan headquarters at Zhongxiao East Road, Taipei's prime business district. Targeted at achieving 20GW in new solar energy as a key source of domestic electricity by 2025, Taiwan is ramping up its adoption of solar power. FIMER's move reinforces its position as a key player in serving the local commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale solar segments.

With Article 12 of Taiwan's Renewable Energy Development Act in force, major electricity consumers with a contract capacity exceeding 5,000kW must now utilize renewable energy to power their businesses. Offering the largest solar storage capacity in Taiwan with a power rating of 2.3MVA, FIMER is well-positioned to cater for future installations of renewable energy generation systems and storage facilities stemming from this requirement.

FIMER Taiwan Country Manager Vincent Wu said: ''At FIMER, we are highly attuned to the needs of our customers and agile in helping them successfully navigate their sustainability journey. Following the launch of our PVS980-58BC bidirectional converter in Taiwan, we installed two 1.5MVA units in the Changguang region as part of a large scale energy storage project. FIMER offers solutions that seamlessly integrate with Taiwan's C&I and utility-scale applications, and we remain committed in helping our customers ease their transition towards renewables."

As Taiwan takes incremental steps towards boosting its renewable energy development, FIMER has been an instrumental partner to local businesses by helping them adapt to industry transformations and new government regulations. Notably, when the government implemented restrictions for the installation of solar panels on agricultural land.

''Amid the shift away from solar farms built on agriculture, a sizeable industry in Taiwan, FIMER was able to develop our expertise in solar aquaculture and dual-use projects within a short period of time," he added.

''In 2020 alone, we delivered several significant projects in these segments. Hand-in-hand with local farmers, we optimised the use of shrimp ponds and land surface areas for solar power generation, creating additional streams of income for them. Now that FIMER Taiwan's new headquarters and website have been established, we look forward to serving our customers' ever-evolving solar needs in the long-term."

As a global solar inverter manufacturer with a local presence, FIMER's philosophy is to understand each market's unique needs, and ensure swift and effective local support.

FIMER Chairman Filippo Carzaniga said: ''FIMER is present in every key market within the APAC region, which enables us to be close to our customers and a trusted partner in tackling their diverse solar needs. I would like to congratulate FIMER Taiwan on this milestone. The opening of their new office is a testament not just to the quality of our solutions, but a demonstration of our full commitment in serving the market's growing demand for solar."

About FIMER

FIMER is the fourth largest solar inverter supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER's skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 26 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.

For further details, visit our website www.fimer.com/zh-tw

For more information please contact: FIMER Taiwan

11F., No. 482, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110043, Taiwan (R.O.C.) Chen Minming

Regional Marketing Communications Manager, APAC

e-mail: chen.minming@fimer.com

