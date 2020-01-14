|
14.01.2020 21:15:00
Final Nominations Announced For The 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced its final list of nominations for the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards, honoring active members working on motion pictures and in television, whose achievements in publicity and promotion are deemed outstanding. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. More than 800 industry leaders are expected to attend this year's luncheon, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®. The announcement was made by Tim Menke, ICG Publicist Awards Chair.
THE NOMINEES FOR THE 57TH ANNUAL ICG PUBLICISTS AWARDS ARE:
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY
Gabriela Gutentag - Unit Publicist
Stephen Huvane - Slate PR
Maureen O'Malley - Warner Bros.
Peter J. Silbermann - Unit Publicist
David Waldman - Paramount Pictures
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Rachel Aberly - 42 West
Michelle Alt - Paramount Pictures
Kira Feola - Walt Disney Studios
Alex Kang - Walt Disney Studios
Carol McConnaughey - Unit Publicist
PRESS AWARD
Clark Collis - Entertainment Weekly
Tom O'Neil - Gold Derby
Andy Reyes - Entertainment Tonight
Amanda Salas - Fox 11
Adam Weissler - Extra TV
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
Vera Anderson - Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)
Nelson Aspen - Sunrise (Australia)
Janet Nepales - Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)
Gill Pringle - FilmInk.com (UK)
Adam Tanswell - Freelance/HFPA (UK)
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES
Matt Kennedy
Justin Lubin
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
Niko Tavernise
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION
Beth Dubber
Justin Lubin
Nicole Rivelli
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
In addition to unveiling the winners of the above categories, the ICG Publicists Awards will honor Anthony andJoe Russo, who helmed Marvel Studios' critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award for their historic contributions to the art of cinema and television. Ava DuVernay, award-winning writer, director and producer, will be honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award for her visionary impact on television. Don Mischer, award-winning producer and director will be the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award honoring his prolific career as an internationally acclaimed producer and director of television and live events. The recipient of the Henri Bollinger Award for Special Merit will be announced in the near future, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced at the ceremony. Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair.
ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and for a Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards.
ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers' union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.
