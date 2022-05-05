50 children who are blind or visually impaired selected to participate in competition that tests and promotes braille literacy

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is proud to announce the 50 finalists for the 2022 Braille Challenge Finals competition. These competitors achieved the highest scores in the braille literacy testing competition, out of over 800 youth across the U.S., Canada and U.K.

Finalists Announced for 2022 Braille Challenge Finals Competition

The full list of Finalists can be found on Braille Institute's website.

FINALISTS

Finalists are placed into five categories based on their age (Apprentice, Freshman, Sophomore, Junior Varsity and Varsity). The top 10 best scores in each category qualify for Finals from the Regional competitions that took place all around North America and the U.K. earlier in 2022.

We are pleased to announce that Finals will once again be held from June 24th – 25th in Los Angeles on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC). This year's in-person festivities will include an opening ceremony, testing, workshops for parents and families, and the closing awards ceremony.

The closing ceremonies will be live streamed on Braille Institute's YouTube Channel beginning at 6pm (PT). The program will include the announcement of the winners, guest speakers, and other entertainment, including a keynote speech from Emily Coleman, Superintendent of the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Melinda Demaris, the 2022 Teacher of the Year for excellence in braille instruction, will also be recognized.

The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America and the U.K. for students who are blind or visually impaired. It motivates students grades 1-12 to hone and practice their braille literacy skills. Competitors are tested on fundamental braille skills such as reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs. This year marks the 22nd year Braille Institute has supported this competition.

"We are thrilled to bring Braille Challenge Finals back onto the USC campus and be able to welcome our finalists back in-person. Hosting the event on a college campus helps to showcase the higher education opportunities available to our students, and that there are no boundaries to what they can accomplish," said Rachel Antoine, Director of National Programs, Braille Institute.

