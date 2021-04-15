Finalists Announced in eDynamic Learning's First Annual CTE Teacher Awards

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty inspirational educators from across the country have been named finalists in the first annual Career Compass Awards created by eDynamic Learning, the largest provider of Career Technical Education (CTE) and Elective digital curriculum for grades 6-12. The awards were open to any United States certified teacher currently teaching a CTE course utilizing the eDynamic Learning digital curriculum in their public, private, virtual, or charter school program. The finalists span the nation from Florida to Alaska and were selected for their use of the curriculum to help guide passion to purpose and keep their students on track and engaged in learning this year.

"We know this year has been extremely challenging for students, parents, teachers and schools. The award applications were inspiring to hear how teachers have been able to keep their students engaged in learning and excited for their future," said Tyler Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Professional Development for eDynamic Learning.

Finalists will be recognized at a special ceremony during the eDynamic Learning Virtual Summit, where winners will be announced live on Saturday May 22nd.

Finalists Include:

Milford Chavous, Hillsborough County Public Schools, Florida

Mariah Dolan, North Dakota Center for Distance Education, North Dakota

Rebecca Giedosh-Ruge, Mat-Su Borough School District, Alaska

Catherine Hay, Santiam Canyon School District, Oregon

Dr. Lucas Ingersoll, Horry County Schools, South Carolina

Terry Kass, Lake County High Schools Technical Campus, Illinois

Katherine Larson, North Dakota Center for Distance Education, North Dakota

Paula Life, Proximity Learning, Inc, Texas

David Marks, Lake County High Schools Technical Campus, Illinois

Brian Nagy, Nassau BOCES, New York

JoAnna Nehring, Douglas County School District, Colorado

Nancy Ortner, Visions In Education, California

Nicholas Parker, CESA 2, Wisconsin

Brenda Peterson, Pathways Charter School, California

Kimberly Schor, Branson School District RE-82, Colorado

Regina Smart, Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana

Angela Smith, Career Prep High School, Ohio

Cyndi Teeguarden, Horry County Schools, South Carolina

Jeanye Wester, Texas Tech University K12, Texas

Anthony White, Kodiak Island Borough School District, Alaska

About eDynamic Learning

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of helping students find their passion through CTE and career-focused elective curriculum. Offering over 200 digital courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning courseware is comprehensive and includes lessons, discussions, assessments and activities and is often used as a textbook replacement. Courses work continuously in any instructional model, run on all devices, and are compatible with nearly all LMS systems. Courses also meet WCAG 2.0AA guidelines and offer translations and literacy support tools. To learn more, visit www.edynamiclearning.com

Press Contact:

Tyler Wood

eDynamic Learning

904-253-0728

tyler@edynamiclearning.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finalists-announced-in-edynamic-learnings-first-annual-cte-teacher-awards-301269364.html

SOURCE eDynamic Learning