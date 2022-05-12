|
12.05.2022 17:00:00
Finally! fuboTV Focuses on Profitability
Sports-focused fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is a streaming alternative to the cable TV bundle. The company is increasing revenue and subscribers at a blistering pace. The only problem is that it also generates massive losses on the bottom line. The shortfall is partly because fuboTV sells its services to consumers for less than the price required to cover its costs. Of course, it's easier to grow if you offer unreasonably low prices, but that strategy is not sustainable over the long term.In its most recent quarterly earnings announcement, on May 5, fuboTV finally shifted its focus from growth at all costs and started considering profits. Continue reading
