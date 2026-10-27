Finally, 1 Rare and Mostly Good Thing for Lucid Investors

Well, if you're a long-term Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) investor, bless your fortitude, because it has been one bumpy journey. Lucid has likely tallied more operational problems than licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop -- if we could ever know. Lucid had a huge talent drain with executives leaving, a persistent cash burn problem, a delayed launch of its mainstream Cosmos vehicle and the midsize platform, and the list seems to go on and on. Yet one potentially positive development is that deliveries exceeded production last quarter. Let me show you why that's such a big deal.

Lucid produced 4,774 vehicles in the second quarter and 2,954 in the third quarter, a 38% decline. Meanwhile, deliveries declined only 3.7% from 3,953 in the second quarter to 3,806 in the third quarter. Now, for investors of rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), this would be alarming, as it's trying to ramp production significantly for its recently launched R2 SUV. But for Lucid, it might be much needed.

The swing that should be noted is that during the second quarter, Lucid produced 821 more vehicles than it delivered, tying up crucially needed capital in increasingly worrisome inventory figures. That swung to 852 fewer vehicles produced than delivered in the third quarter -- a much-needed reversal. This suggests an inventory reduction, but to be fair, write-downs could also reduce reported inventory without actually freeing up much-needed cash.

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