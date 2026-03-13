Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
13.03.2026 13:05:00
Finally, a Little Good News for Tesla Investors
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has achieved many impressive feats in a short amount of time, but 2025 was a bumpy ride for the electric vehicle (EV) maker and its investors. Last year marked a roughly 9% drop in global deliveries, margin compression due to price cuts, its lowest U.S. market share in eight years, an aging vehicle lineup, and a polarizing CEO who simply rubs some consumers and investors the wrong way. For investors trying to look on the bright side, there's finally a bit of good news!U.S. EV registrations -- which are used as a proxy for sales, as some automakers don't break out sales per region, and some don't offer the information monthly -- declined a staggering 48% in December. It marked the first annual decline in EV registrations in at least a decade as people grappled with a number of headwinds that included high interest rates, high EV prices, and an expiring $7,500 federal EV tax credit, among other factors.Amid all the gloom and doom, Tesla investors actually have a little glimmer of optimism in the data. Tesla, still the U.S. market leader by a landslide, outpaced the overall EV market in December with a lesser 35% decline in registrations to 42,403 vehicles. Better still, Tesla's best-selling Model Y crossover dropped a more modest 24% to 29,121 registrations for December, quickly retaining its top spot among all EVs sold in the U.S. market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
