Finally: Here Comes Tesla's Cybertruck

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter earnings report, many investors are likely focusing on the company's big year-over-year decline in profit. Caused primarily by the electric car maker's aggressive price cuts, Tesla's 24% year-over-year decrease in net income is certainly concerning. After all, the growth stock trades at a pricey valuation because investors are pricing in forecasts for strong earnings growth for years to come. But there's arguably even bigger news in the update than Tesla's earnings decline: the company's all-electric pickup truck is finally nearing its launch.A truck will not only represent a new vehicle for Tesla, but it will also give the company a new vehicle type. For now, Tesla only sells sedans, SUVs, and semitrucks. This will put the company in the pickup truck market for the first time. Of course, the pickup truck market is extremely big and lucrative in the U.S. The Cybertruck, therefore, will likely be a major catalyst for Tesla's business.During Tesla's first-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said he is hoping the vehicle will launch sometime around the end of the third quarter. Tesla hopes to debut the production version of the vehicle at a launch event. This event, the CEO said, will represent the start of deliveries of the new vehicle.Continue reading