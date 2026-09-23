Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.09.2026 00:05:00

Finally, Some Good News for Lucid -- but There's a Catch

If we're honest with ourselves, it hasn't been a great few years for Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) investors, especially given its cratering stock price. Beyond making excellent electric vehicles (EVs), the company has been plagued by a plethora of issues, including production problems, delays, layoffs to conserve cash, and a major talent drain, just to name a few.

You don't have to go far to find bad news when it comes to Lucid, so this will be a breath of fresh air. In fact, Lucid and Bolt's announcement last week is one of the strategies Lucid is doing well with -- but there's a catch.

Bolt is Europe's largest shared-mobility platform, boasting over 200 million customers, 4.5 million drivers and couriers, and operations spanning 50 countries. Bolt's next goal is to put 100,000 autonomous vehicles (AVs) on its platform by 2035, and Lucid looks to play a pivotal role in this development.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucid

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lucid

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Minus in den Feierabend - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- US-Börsen schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenso nachgab. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen