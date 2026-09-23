Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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24.09.2026 00:05:00
Finally, Some Good News for Lucid -- but There's a Catch
If we're honest with ourselves, it hasn't been a great few years for Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) investors, especially given its cratering stock price. Beyond making excellent electric vehicles (EVs), the company has been plagued by a plethora of issues, including production problems, delays, layoffs to conserve cash, and a major talent drain, just to name a few.
You don't have to go far to find bad news when it comes to Lucid, so this will be a breath of fresh air. In fact, Lucid and Bolt's announcement last week is one of the strategies Lucid is doing well with -- but there's a catch.
Bolt is Europe's largest shared-mobility platform, boasting over 200 million customers, 4.5 million drivers and couriers, and operations spanning 50 countries. Bolt's next goal is to put 100,000 autonomous vehicles (AVs) on its platform by 2035, and Lucid looks to play a pivotal role in this development.
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