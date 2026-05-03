Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.05.2026 15:43:00
Finally, Some Good News for Tesla Investors
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) isn't a stock being valued for what it is now but rather for what it could become in a few years' time. That future largely depends on its robotaxi and Optimus initiatives, with the former being the key near-term catalyst.While the robotaxi rollout has been far slower than anticipated, Tesla is beginning to show some incremental progress, however small, that shouldn't be dismissed by investors. It's something that, alongside increasing approvals for full self-driving (FSD) in Europe, can build investor confidence in the stock.To be clear, this isn't the rollout most envisaged, and it's certainly not what CEO Elon Musk outlined almost a year ago. Having famously told investors to expect autonomous ride-hailing in half of the U.S. population by the end of 2025, investors had to wait until the end of January for the first truly unsupervised robotaxi to be operational in Austin, Texas.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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