Financeit Appoints Susan Kudzman As New Board Member

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Financeit is pleased to announce the appointment of independent board member Susan Kudzman to the Financeit corporate Board of Directors.

Susan is an experienced Corporate Director and former Chief Risk Officer who brings a diverse set of skills to Financeit including risk management, credit management, legal affairs, corporate human resources and more. Susan's Board of Director roles include Medavie Blue Cross, Yellowpages Ltd., Nomad Royalty and Transat A.T., Inc.

She holds a Bachelor of Actuarial Sciences degree and the titles of Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA), Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSOA), and Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst (CERA).

"Susan brings decades of knowledge and experience in the financial services and investment sectors to this role," said Financeit CEO Michael Garrity. "We are thrilled to welcome her to our extended team and know her vast experience and unique skill set will be an asset to our Board."

Financeit Founder and CEO, Michael Garrity is Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Financeit

Financeit is a market leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

