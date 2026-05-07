SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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07.05.2026 15:22:41
Financial Advisor Exits Position in Industrial Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing
On May 6, 2026, Aurora Investment Counsel reported selling its entire stake in Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC), involving 58,061 shares and an estimated transaction value of $3.43 million based on the quarterly average price.According to a recent SEC filing, Aurora Investment Counsel sold its entire 58,061-share stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $3.43 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The position’s value decreased by $2.77 million from the prior quarter, reflecting both the sale and changes in GRC’s share price.Aurora sold out its GRC position, which previously made up 1.5% of reportable assets; the stake now represents none of AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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