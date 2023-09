Financial calendar 2024 for The BANK of Greenland





Annual Report 2023



27 February 2024



Annual general meeting in Nuuk



20 March 2024



Interim Report – First Quarter 2024



13 May 2024



Interim Report – First Half 2024



21 August 2024



Interim Report – First Nine Months 2024



06 November 2024

After the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland’s website, www.banken.gl

