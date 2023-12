Financial calendar 2024 for

ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 14 - 2023

30 November 2023

Financial calendar for 2024

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2024:

Quiet period before Q4 24 December 2023 - 7 February 2024

Annual Report for 2023 7 February 2024

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the

agenda of the annual general meeting 27 February 2024

Annual General Meeting 10 April 2024

Dividends for 2023 at the disposal of shareholders 15 April 2024

Quiet period before Q1 31 March - 15 May 2024

Report on the first quarter of 2024 15 May 2024

Quiet period before Q2 8 July - 22 August 2024

Report on the first half-year of 2024 22 August 2024

Quiet period before Q3 13 October - 27 November 2024

Report on the first nine months of 2024 27 November 2024

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

