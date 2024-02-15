|
15.02.2024 18:00:00
Financial calendar update
Friday 26 April 2024: Ex–dividend date
Tuesday 30 April 2024: Dividend payment date
About L’Oréal
For 115 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.
With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2023 the Group generated sales amounting to 41.18 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 6,400 Digital talents, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.
More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom
L’ORÉAL CONTACTS
Switchboard
+33 (0) 1 47 56 70 00
Individual shareholders and market authorities
Pascale Guerin
+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89
pascale.guerin@loreal.com
Investor relations
Eva Quiroga
+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65
eva.quiroga@loreal.com
Journalists
Brune Diricq
+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87
brune.diricq@loreal.com
Christine BURKE
+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15
Christine.burke@loreal.com
For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the website for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L’Oréal Finance app; alternatively, call +33 (0)1 40 14 80 50.
This press release has been secured and authenticated with blockchain technology.
You can verify its authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)mehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für L'Oreal auf 467 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für L'Oreal auf 436 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für L'Oreal auf 465 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für L'Oreal auf 355 Euro - 'Underperform' (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel LOréal-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine LOréal-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|L'Oréal-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Umsatz und Gewinn von L'Oréal enttäuscht Markterwartungen - Vereinbarung mit Pradas Miu Miu (Dow Jones)
|
09.02.24
|ROUNDUP: Fehlende chinesische Touristen bremsen L'Oreal überraschend deutlich (dpa-AFX)
|
08.02.24
|Nachfrageschwäche in Nordasien bremst L'Oreal überraschend deutlich (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)mehr Analysen
|13.02.24
|L'Oréal Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|L'Oréal Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|L'Oréal Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.02.24
|L'Oréal Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.02.24
|L'Oréal Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.24
|L'Oréal Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.24
|L'Oréal Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|L'Oréal Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.24
|L'Oréal Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|L'Oréal Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.24
|L'Oréal Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.24
|L'Oréal Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)
|442,85
|0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.