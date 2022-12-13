Financial Controller (Alken, BE)

The Sealing Solutions division is a leading supplier of custom sealing solutions to global industry segments, such as the health care, automotive, consumer goods, oil and gas, general industries, as well as civil engineering. We are always looking for talented, highly qualified employees at all levels of our organization. Datwyler offers the opportunity to join exciting industries and to be part of a highly esteemed brand. From production staff to client advisors, from technology experts to design engineers, from China to Mexico: at Datwyler, our employees will experience diversity in a way that only an international company can provide. We focus on helping talents reach their full potential – professionally and personally. Our working environment is shaped by our values and beliefs: we are entrepreneurs, we bring value to our customers, we excel in what we do and we have respect for others. With more than 20 global operating sites and more than 7,000 employees, Datwyler Sealing Solutions generates an annual revenue of approximately CHF 900 million. Based on a strategic decision, we are looking for a… Verantwoordelijk voor het aansturen en begeleiden van het accounting team (direct/indirect reports) & financial controlling: rapporteren, analyseren en ontwikkelen van de financiële cijfers van een productie-eenheid. Compliance financiële cijfers met boekhoudstandaarden (SWISS/BE GAAP): maand/kwartaal en jaarafsluitingControle en reconciliatie van balans en P&L rekeningen met sterke focus op sales/voorraad/vast actief/kostenAnalyse en interpretatie van trends voor interne stakeholders (management, afdelingshoofden, holding, global finance, commissaris, ondernemingsraad); Het opstellen van bevindingen en specifieke aanbevelingen aan het management. Cost accounting/forecasting/cash flow reportingHet stellen van doelen en doelstellingen voor teamleden voor het bereiken van operationele resultaten. Zorgt ervoor dat beleid, praktijken en procedures worden begrepen en gevolgd door directe rapporten, klanten en belanghebbenden. Profiel:Minimaal een bachelor binnen een financiële richtingMinimaal 5 jaar relevante ervaring binnen een finance team Ervaring als leidinggevende is gewenstKennis van SAP en MS office, sterke kennis van excelKennis van de Engelse taal. We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.com